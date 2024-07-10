Key player nears West Brom exit, personal terms agreed

West Brom midfielder Okay Yokuslu has agreed personal terms with Besiktas ahead of a potential return to Turkey, according to Ertan Suzgun

West Brom reunited with Turkish international Yokuslu in the summer of 2022.

He returned to The Hawthorns a year after an influential loan spell with the Baggies came to an end. The 30-year-old has since locked down a starting spot and become a popular figure among supporters once more.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Yokuslu has played 105 times for the Baggies, chipping in with five goals and two assists along the way. 48 of those appearances came last season as he helped Carlos Corberan’s side make it to the Championship play-offs.

However, talks of a return to the Turkish Super Lig have ramped up recently. Now, it is claimed the midfielder has reached an agreement with Besiktas.

Speaking live on Play Spor, reporter Ertan Suzgun states personal terms have been agreed between the West Brom star and Besiktas. There is no deal between the clubs as of yet, but with a compromise, a fee could be agreed.

A big loss

Losing Yokuslu would be a big blow for West Brom. He’s been a key figure in the middle of the park, offering some serious defensive steel and physicality when often partnering Alex Mowatt.

However, with a year left on his contract, this could prove to be sensible business.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

This way, the Baggies will still receive a fee for a player who could be lost for nothing this time next year. Hopefully, the sum will be enough to find a suitable replacement or failing that, it can be reinvested into other areas of the squad.

It seems West Brom have their price tag set though, and with Besiktas holding their own valuation, time will tell whether an agreement is reached between the two clubs with personal terms already in place.

Existing midfield options

Looking at Corberan’s current midfield ranks, there’s no hiding that another reinforcement would be needed if Yokuslu was to head back to Turkey with Besiktas this summer.

Ousmane Diakite is a new option in defensive midfield having signed from TSV Hartberg. The earlier mentioned Mowatt, Jayson Molumby and John Swift – who can play deeper if needs be – remain on the books after the end of last season too.

Diakite may well make the starting spot his own with an impressive pre-season but even then, more depth will be needed.

The Baggies may not act until Yokuslu’s exit is sealed. Or, they may prefer to bring a new face in before he departs to avoid a scramble for his replacement over the coming weeks.