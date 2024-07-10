Player released by West Brom on trial at Luton Town

Luton Town played the left-back in their behind-closed-doors friendly against League One side Stevenage on Tuesday. The defender played the first-half as Rob Edwards’ side ended up winning the game 3-0.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

Pieters, 35, has cut ties with fellow Championship outfit West Brom this summer after they decided not to hand him an extension at the end of last season. His contract officially expired in late June and he is now weighing up his options as a free agent as he looks to find a new home for himself.

In this latest update regarding his situation by Luton Today, the Hatters are casting their eyes over him ahead of a potential swoop. They were relegated from the Premier League in the last campaign and are eyeing an immediate promotion.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Luton Town could see Pieters as someone to inject some experience into their ranks.

The veteran has made 552 appearances in all competitions so far in his career and has scored eight goals from the back.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

He can play at either centre-back or left-back which makes him a useful player to have in a squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pieters started his career in the Eredivisie at FC Utrecht and PSV before moving over to England back in 2013.

He had spells in the top flight at Stoke City and Burnley before West Brom swooped to land him in 2022.

The Dutchman has since played 61 times for the Baggies altogether and helped them get into the play-offs in the last campaign under Carlos Corberan.

However, the Midlands outfit were beaten at the semi-finals stage to eventual winners Southampton.

What next?

Luton Town could hand Pieters a move after his exit from West Brom.

The Baggies decided against keeping hold of him after their loss to the Saints.

Edwards’ side dropped out of the Premier League after just 12 months along with Burnley and Sheffield United and are in the hunt for some new faces.