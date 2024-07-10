watford, Watford eye Luton Town prospect as next summer signing

Watford eye Luton Town prospect as next summer signing

10 July 2024
Watford are eyeing a move for Luton Town striker Joe Taylor this summer, as per Football Insider.

Watford are preparing for another season in the Championship this summer.

The Hornets are now managed by Tom Cleverley who is set to embark on his first managerial job this season.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

He is tasked with improving Watford following their bottom half finish last season.

Elsewhere, Luton Town suffered relegation and will also be playing second tier football again this year.

Taylor, 21, spent last season across two different loan spells. Initially with Colchester United he played 27 games and scored 12, assisting another two.

He then moved onto Lincoln City where he managed ten goals and three assists in 19 League One games.

Having proven he can perform in the third tier, it seems there are now Championship clubs willing to take a bet on him.

Watford are set to target a permanent deal this summer despite their rivalry with Luton Town, but there is competition elsewhere in the Championship for Taylor’s signature.

Worth a punt

The 21-year-old has a lot of potential to fulfill.

The Hornets would likely be able to offer more game time than Luton Town and therefore it may be a smart move for his future.

Image courtesy of: CHRIS RADBURN/REUTERS.

Taylor will need to be managed carefully due to his lack of Championship experience, but last season showed that he can deliver in League One and making the step up shouldn’t be too much of a problem for the youngster.

The season ahead

Luton Town will be aiming to get promoted back to the Premier League.

Rob Edwards’ side weren’t expected to survive last season, but they actually fared better than Burnley and Sheffield United in the top flight last year.

Watford just need to improve. They must get back inside the top half of the division this season, but the club have to start building a solid foundation and that will mean giving Cleverley time.

Taylor would be a solid signing for them if they do pull it off, but even without the youngster, they must build on the 15th-place finish last time around.

