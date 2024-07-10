Swansea City agree deal for 23-year-old midfielder, report claims

Swansea City have endured a slow start to the summer transfer window as they prepare for the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

No new faces have come through the doors in South Wales as manager Luke Williams looks to shape the squad to his liking in his first summer transfer window at the helm of the club.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Additions are needed across multiple areas of the squad with more players poised to move out the door too. Now though, encouraging news of an inbound talent has emerged.

Portuguese news outlet Record states that Swansea City and Liga Portugal side Moreirense have come to an agreement over the transfer of midfielder Goncalo Franco.

The 23-year-old has left the club’s pre-season training camp to seal a switch to the Championship, it is said. He was a key player for Moreirense but with a year left on his contract, the club look to have taken the opportunity to cash in now.

More on Franco

Swansea City fans can be forgiven if they hadn’t heard of Franco before rumours of his impending arrival.

The midfielder has spent his entire career to date in his native Portugal, spending time in the Boavista, Porto and Leixoes academies. It was with the latter where he made his breakthrough, then joining current club Moreirense in 2020 after six senior appearances.

For the club, he has now played 129 times, chipping in with nine goals and six assists in the process.

Franco mainly plays as a central midfielder but is comfortable in a deeper role in defensive midfield and slightly further up the pitch too. That will give Williams some valuable flexibility in the middle of the park with the former Portugal U20 international very much an option for the present and future.

Other areas to recruit

A midfield addition certainly won’t go amiss at the Swansea.com Stadium but some might have thought that the club would prioritise other areas before bringing in another body in the middle of the park.

Matt Grimes, Jay Fulton, veteran Joe Allen and youngsters Azeem Abdullai and Cameron Congreve are all central midfield options.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

New wingers are sure to be on the radar, as is a striker or two. Liam Cullen and Mykola Kukharevych are the only natural options at the top of the pitch as it stands.

Nathan Wood’s sale also means Ben Cabango and Harry Darling are the only centre-backs at Swansea City too. It’s another position Williams will need to make at least two signings before embarking on the new campaign.