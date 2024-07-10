Sunderland target set for medical in north east ahead of transfer

Sunderland target Alan Browne is set to have a medical at the club ahead of a potential free transfer, as per the Irish Examiner

Sunderland look to be leading the race for the former Preston North End man this summer.

The Black Cats need experience adding to their ranks and Regis Le Bris could be getting a very good addition here.

Image courtesy of: STEPHANE MAHE/REUTERS.

The 29-year-old left Deepdale earlier this month and is a free agent and without a club for the first time after joining Preston North End in 2014.

Reports broke yesterday linking Sunderland to the midfielder and a further update claimed Browne wanted the move to Sunderland and he was willing to take a pay cut to get it.

Now, it seems a medical is lined up for him and the report claims Sunderland will have fought off top flight competition in Turkey and interest from Coventry City to seal this one.

Changing the ways

Browne made over 400 appearances for Preston North End, over 300 of those in the Championship.

He was a regular last season for the club and that’s proof he can still play at this level meaning not only would he add experience to the dressing room, but also quality.

Image courtesy of: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS.

He is the ideal signing for Sunderland and if they can finalise this one then it is a step in the right direction as they seek improvement on a dire outing last season.

Looking ahead

Le Bris is about a month away from starting his managerial career in the Championship.

Three different managers struggled at Sunderland last season, and the former Lorient boss will be hoping he can be the one to get the club heading the right way.

But, a good summer window will significantly boost his chances of success and it will be hoped Kristjaan Speakman and the recruitment team deal him a good hand to work with.