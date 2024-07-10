Sunderland centre-back wanted by Scottish Championship side

Sunderland youngster Harry Fieldson is wanted by Queen’s Park on loan, according to the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 10.07.24, 10.59).

Sunderland are keen to offload the prospect on loan next season to help him get some experience under his belt. He is currently on trial with Queen’s Park as they weigh up a potential temporary swoop.

Fieldson, 18, has been on the books of the Black Cats for his whole career to date and has been a regular for the Championship side at various different youth levels. The North East outfit have turned to former FC Lorient boss Regis Le Bris this summer as their permanent replacement for Michael Beale following Mike Dodds’ temporary spell in charge.

In this latest transfer update relating to the Stadium of Light club, the Daily Record claim Fieldson may be shipped out to Scotland. The Spiders play their football in the Scottish Championship.

Sunderland loan exit on the cards

A switch to Queen’s Park would be a good chance for Fieldson to boost his development.

The Glasgow club finished 8th in the Scottish second tier in the last campaign and are managed by former Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City and Preston North End defender Callum Davidson.

Fieldson has risen up through the ranks at Sunderland and could do with getting some senior football.

He played 48 competitive games for the Black Cats’ Under-18’s and chipped in with a couple of goals from the back.

The teenager has since broken into their development squad in Premier League 2 and will be looking to get into Le Bris’ starting XI in the future.

What next for Sunderland

Sunderland are being patient with their recruitment as they prepare for next term.

Last season was a disappointing one for them and they will be aiming to finish much higher next time around.

There will be incomings as well as outgoings over the coming weeks and Fieldson is a target for Queen’s Park now as they look to bolster their squad.

Sunderland have friendlies coming up against the likes of South Shields, Gateshead, Nottingham Forest, Eldense, Blackpool and Bradford City.