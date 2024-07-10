Shrewsbury Town interested in loan move for Premier League youngster

Shrewsbury Town are keen on a loan move for Aston Villa midfielder Tommi O’Reilly, as per the Shropshire Star

Shrewsbury Town are in need of some strong summer recruitment this season.

They are gearing up for another season in League One after finishing just four points above the relegation zone last season.

O’Reilly, 20, spent part of last season on loan in Spain. He only made two appearances abroad before being ruled out for the rest of the campaign through injury.

Before making the move to Spain he played nine times for Aston Villa’s U21 side where he scored three and assisted another eight.

Now, it seems the Villians want to test their youngster in England and a loan move to Shrewsbury Town could be on the cards this summer.

Finding consistency

The 20-year-old is yet to experience a proper campaign involved with a first team in England.

A proposed move to the Salop does sound good for both the player and club. Shrewsbury Town would be able to offer him a solid amount of game time and he has proven his quality in the academy game, he just needs a chance to show what he can do in a first team.

League One is a decent starting point for O’Reilly and it will be interesting to see how he copes with the demands should he make the switch this summer.

The loan market

Shrewsbury Town are expected to make full use of the loan market this summer. It’s a chance for the club to offer experience to players at clubs higher in the pyramid and there is every chance they could find themselves a bit of a gem.

They must continue to look for reinforcements though as the only team to finish below them that did not go down in Burton Albion have been making huge strides forward this summer.

It’s going to be another tough season for Paul Hurst’s team, but the signing of O’Reilly would be a step in the right direction.