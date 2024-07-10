Sheffield Wednesday remain interested in former loanee striker after McNeill addition

Sheffield Wednesday retain interested in striker Ike Ugbo despite just adding Charlie McNeill to their ranks, as per The Star

Sheffield Wednesday are showing no signs of slowing down as they look to strengthen their squad for the season ahead.

Danny Rohl’s side have brought in eight new players already this summer.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

The Owls survived relegation against all odds last season. Rohl guided his side to victory on the final day against Sunderland to secure their second tier status for another season.

They have just signed McNeill on a free transfer following his release from Manchester United. The young prospect adds potential to their front line, but they have had a long-standing interest in Ugbo.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at two Championship clubs. He began at Cardiff City and played 20 league games for them, scoring four times.

He then moved onto the Owls where he played 18 league games, scoring seven and assisting once.

Despite the arrival of McNeill, reports claim Sheffield Wednesday remain interested in Ugbo as they look to add more firepower to their attack.

A proven talent

Ugbo showed last season that under Rohl he can be a very dangerous striker in the second tier.

The London-born attacker has played nine times for the Canadian national team and has spent time in Belgium and France since coming through Chelsea’s academy.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

The Owls will hope the loan spell last season will help tempt Ugbo back to the club this summer.

The season ahead

Rohl’s side may have just survived relegation last season, but the sky seems to be the limit this year for the club.

The German coach did a brilliant job with limited resources last season and now his pull, partnered with backing from the board this summer has led to the Owls having a much stronger squad.

Now many fans are questioning just how far they can go this season.

Their summer business so far has been good, but it will be interesting to see if it takes time for the new arrivals to gel before the results start flowing in.

They begin their Championship season with a home clash against Plymouth Argyle.