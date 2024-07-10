Opinion: Sheffield Wednesday must target midfielder deal with Championship rivals ready to sell

Sheffield Wednesday have enjoyed a fantastic summer transfer window so far as they prepare for an exciting 2024/25 campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday staved off relegation to League One under Danny Rohl last season and after securing the German boss’ future, the Owls have wasted no time in making new additions.

James Beadle, Ben Hamer, Max Lowe, Yan Valery, Svante Ingelsson, Olaf Kobacki, Jamal Lowe and now Charlie McNeill have all come through the doors at Hillsborough. It has made for a strong start to the window, but there can’t be any slowing down just yet.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

There are still key areas that need to be addressed before the new Championship campaign begins, one of which is midfield.

And, amid fresh claims over his future at Stoke City, one man who should pique interests at Sheffield Wednesday is Josh Laurent.

Potters willing to sell

28-year-old Laurent has been an important player at Stoke City. He donned the captain’s armband for much of last season, offering valuable versatility and some real steel in the middle of the park at the Bet365 Stadium.

However, as he enters the last year of his contract with the Potters, the club are willing to sell.

The Athletic has said that Laurent has interest from Championship rivals and overseas in Turkey. At the right price, Stoke will cash in on him as they look to avoid losing him for nothing this time next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

It’s no surprise that his situation has drawn attention, and Sheffield Wednesday must be among those keen.

A missing puzzle piece

Despite a string of signings at Hillsborough, Rohl’s midfield ranks remain pretty bare.

Swedish new boy Ingelsson has come through the doors but in terms of existing midfield options, only Barry Bannan remains at Sheffield Wednesday. Liam Palmer can play in defensive midfield when needs be but the versatile fan favourite has mainly operated as a right-back or right-sided centre-back for Rohl.

A seemingly available Laurent would not only add another body to the midfield department but he would bring some serious physicality too. He’s tall, strong and possesses a great engine, so he could be a great partner for the more attack-minded Bannan or Ingelsson.

Many of the new Sheffield Wednesday signings boast the ability to play in a range of roles, indicating how much Rohl values flexibility and versatility. Laurent ticks that box too, having played as an attacking, central and defensive midfielder for Stoke City.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

He was even used as a striker, winger and centre-back last season.

It remains unknown how much the Potters want for Laurent. Despite the fact he’s in the last year of his contract, it probably wouldn’t be the cheapest deal.

However, the former Reading and Shrewsbury Town man would bring something Sheffield Wednesday are missing to their pretty bare midfield department. He boasts the experience and leadership to become a key figure in the team too.

As such, with a Stoke exit beckoning, Laurent should be someone Rohl and co are seriously considering.