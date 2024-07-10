Sheffield Wednesday, Free agent finds new home after Sheffield Wednesday departure

10 July 2024
FC Halifax Town have signed Adam Alimi-Adetoro following his exit from Sheffield Wednesday, as announced by their official club website.

Sheffield Wednesday made the decision to cut ties with the defender at the end of last season. His contract at Hillsborough officially expired in late June and he has been weighing up his options over recent times.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Alimi-Adetoro, 23, joined the Owls back in 2022 but they opted against keeping hold of him for longer as they prepare for another year in the Championship under the guidance of Danny Rohl. He has now dropped into the National League as he looks to get plenty of game time.

Halifax have handed him a two-year contract running until 2026 as they look to get into the Football League. They came 7th in the table in the last campaign and were beaten in the play-offs by Solihull Moors, who then lost in the final to Bromley.

Departed Sheffield Wednesday man joins new club

Sheffield Wednesday signed Alimi-Adetoro two years ago after he impressed them on trial.

Prior to his move to South Yorkshire, he played for Leixlip United and Athlone Town.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

He has been a key player for the Owls’ Under-21’s side over the past couple of campaigns.

Standing at 6ft 5inc, the Irishman made his first and only competitive appearance for Sheffield Wednesday in an FA Cup clash against Fleetwood Town in February 2023.

He has trained with the senior team on a handful occasions and went on the pre-season trip to Spain last summer under former manager Xisco Munoz.

However, his pathway into the starting XI was blocked and the Owls made the tough choice to part ways with him.

New challenge

FC Halifax Town is a decent move for Alimi-Adetoro. They will give him the chance to show what he can do in the fifth tier and he won’t have to move very far.

He has left behind a Sheffield Wednesday team who are in confident mood heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

They managed to stay up under Rohl and have been busy on the transfer front over recent times.

Author
Harry Mail
Harry Mail has worked for The72 since 2017 and is based in the North West. He has also written for the Yorkshire Evening Post, The Star and Lancashire Evening Post among other sites since graduating from Sheffield Hallam University with a degree in Sports Journalism. For contact, please reach out on Twitter (@Harry_Mail1).
