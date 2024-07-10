3 wingers Sheffield United should target as QPR, Luton Town hold advantage in 21-year-old pursuit

Sheffield United are among the latest sides to be linked with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, but two Championship rivals hold an advantage in the battle.

Sheffield United were linked with Crystal Palace prospect Rak-Sakyi over the weekend.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon stated the Blades are keen on bringing in the 21-year-old winger as the Eagles look set to send him out on loan after a disrupted 2023/24 campaign.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

However, fellow admirers QPR and Luton Town look to hold an advantage in the battle for Rak-Sakyi. The former Charlton Athletic loan star favours a stay with a London club, potentially damaging the Bramall Lane outfit’s pursuit.

As such, it could be wise for Sheffield United to consider some alternative options. Here, we put forward three to keep in mind…

Ben Doak – Liverpool

Liverpool’s Scottish prospect Doak is still in the formative years of his promising career but having already had a decent taste of senior football, perhaps a chance to impress out on loan isn’t too far away.

The 18-year-old is a lively presence on the right-hand side, though he can also play on the left. Sheffield United could be a great place for him to gain real first-team experience after a number of cup appearances back on Merseyside.

It could be that the Blades have to wait and see what new Liverpool boss Arne Slot has planned for him though.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS.

David Brooks – AFC Bournemouth

After spending the second half of last season on loan away from Bournemouth, Brooks may well make another exit this summer. He looks to be down the pecking order on the south coast and if the door does open for him to move on, the Championship may be his destination.

If that is the case, Sheffield United should set their sights on a reunion with the 27-year-old.

Brooks made his breakthrough in the Steel City after joining from Manchester City as a youngster. He netted three goals and provided eight assists in 37 hames for the Blades before being snapped up by Bournemouth in 2018.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Diego Moreira – Chelsea

Last but not least is Portuguese prospect Moreira, who has been with Chelsea since last year. After impressing in Benfica’s youth ranks, the Premier League side sent the 19-year-old to Lyon but he was recalled amid limited game time.

In a bid to get Moreira the minutes he requires, a stint in the Championship could be ideal.

The Belgian-born winger is a tricky and skilful winger who has proven he has the end product in academy football. Sheffield United could find a real gem in Moreira if they’re willing to give him an opportunity despite his fairly limited senior experience to date.