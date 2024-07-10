Salford City enter negotiations to sign Premier League goalkeeper

Salford City are in need of reinforcements this summer after a poor campaign last time around.

They finished 20th in League Two, only nine points safe from the drop zone.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

It was a tough year for the club who had finished inside the play-offs the year before.

Moulden, 22, spent last season across two loan spells in both the National League and League One.

He played 28 games for Rochdale in the fifth tier, keeping six clean sheets before making the move to Northampton Town where he made 12 League One appearances, and kept two clean sheets.

Most of his loan experience to date has come in the fifth or sixth tiers of English football, but now it seems a move to League Two may be on the cards.

Salford City have been credited with interest as they search for a new number one for the 2024/25 season. These links come after reports suggested earlier this summer that Bolton Wanderers were considering a move for the goalkeeper.

A solid option

The 22-year-old is yet to play in League Two, but he has experience at the level above and below.

The Bolton-born shot stopper impressed last season during both of his loan spells and it could benefit him to have a full season as number one in the Football League.

Image courtesy of: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

Moulden needs as much exposure to senior football as possible and he won’t get that staying at Wolves.

The need for improvement

Salford City are a club many expect to be battling towards the top end of the division, but they have struggled since coming into League Two.

They have only reached the play-offs once and last season was a big step backwards.

Salford City cannot afford to be in a similar position next season and there is a lot of work to do in the summer window to ensure they can push back up the fourth tier.

Moulden would be a good and much-needed addition to their ranks, but they will need more.

Their first league game of the 2024/25 season is a home clash against Port Vale.