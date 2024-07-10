QPR want £10m as Premier League club targets 26-year-old

QPR have seen centre-back Clarke-Salter become one of their most influential players.

He and Steve Cook were crucial in the R’s survival bid last season. Under Marti Cifuentes, the duo made the West London outfit a much tougher defensive outfit and their displays have not gone unnoticed.

Cook has become a firm favourite among the Loftus Road faithful while Clarke-Salter is wanted elsewhere.

Reports have said that Wolves are eyeing the former Chelsea man as a replacement for West Ham new boy Max Kilman. However, QPR have set their price tag, and they won’t be letting Clarke-Salter move on the cheap.

Football Insider claims that a £10m price tag has been slapped on the 26-year-old.

That said, the R’s will not stand in his way if Clarke-Salter’s valuation is met. They are ‘aware’ that it will be challenging to persuade him not to make a Premier League move, but they won’t be rolling over at the first hint of top-flight interest it seems.

A fair demand?

In the current market, £10m seems like a fair asking price for QPR star Clarke-Salter.

He still has two years left on his contract at Loftus Road and he’s a key player for Cifuentes, so there’s no reason to let him go on the cheap. He’s arguably ready for a step up to the Premier League and at that fee, he should be a feasible signing for Wolves after their big Kilman profit.

At that price, the R’s will be able to put a good chunk of that into finding a suitable replacement too. Some can go towards additions in other parts of the squad too.

So, while losing Clarke-Salter would be a blow, receiving £10m for his services seems an acceptable deal.

Further signings needed

Even after Liam Morrison’s arrival from Bayern Munich, another centre-back is arguably needed. It means that a departure for Clarke-Salter could mean two more central defenders are wanted.

Cook and Morrison are alongside Jimmy Dunne as options at the back as it stands. The latter was mainly used in a right-back role towards the end of last season, though it remains to be seen if that’s where he’s staying for the long-term.

Elsewhere, another goalkeeper will be targeted to join new boy Paul Nardi and Joe Walsh.

Recruits in the middle of the park will be wanted as well, so there remains business for QPR to do as the first month of the window nears an end.