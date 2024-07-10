QPR facing wage obstacle in pursuit of available Premier League midfielder

QPR are unable to match Isaac Hayden’s current Newcastle United wages as they target a permanent deal, as per The Northern Echo

QPR had midfielder Hayden on loan for the second half of last season.

He had returned to parent club Newcastle United after a half-season stint with Standard Liege in Belgium before heading to West London with the R’s. There, the former Norwich City loan man helped Marti Cifuentes and co stave off relegation to League One.



After a strong stay at Loftus Road, there has been interest in a permanent deal from QPR while Hayden has been open to the possibility too.

However, as the start of Newcastle’s pre-season nears, Hayden is likely to train with the U21s unless a deal is sorted. At the moment though, there looks to be an obstacle between him and a reunion with Cifuentes.

The Northern Echo highlights QPR can not afford to match his wages at St. James’ Park.

Compromise needed

It’s not exactly a surprise to hear that QPR are not planning on paying Hayden’s Premier League wages. Few Championship clubs would agree to do that given the vast financial differences between the levels.

If the defensive midfielder is to make a return to Loftus Road, the relevant parties will need to meet a compromise. Hayden is almost certainly already aware of this, but he’ll be keen to get the best deal possible as he prepares to move on from Newcastle United.



Should an R’s reunion not come to fruition, it would not be a surprise if Hayden had interest from other Championship clubs. This is a level he has starred at before and he impressed under Cifuentes last season.

A Newcastle exit certainly looks on the cards, but time will tell just where Hayden ends up as the Magpies look to find him a new club.

Keeping the core together

Having made such big strides forward last season, Cifuentes will be keen to retain much of the group that led QPR to safety as they look to push further up the Championship table.

Hayden was part of that group, so it’s no surprise he’s been wanted back for good.

However, the club will keep doing smart business and if no compromise can be reached over wages, Rangers will turn elsewhere. They’re sure to have alternative options lined up this summer with further options in the middle of the park needed.

After signing Paul Nardi, Liam Morrison and Hevertton, attention will likely turn to signings in midfield and further up the pitch in attack now.