QPR facing wage obstacle in pursuit of available Premier League midfielder

QPR are unable to match Isaac Hayden’s current Newcastle United wages as they target a permanent deal, as per The Northern Echo

QPR had midfielder Hayden on loan for the second half of last season.

He had returned to parent club Newcastle United after a half-season stint with Standard Liege in Belgium before heading to West London with the R’s. There, the former Norwich City loan man helped Marti Cifuentes and co stave off relegation to League One.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

After a strong stay at Loftus Road, there has been interest in a permanent deal from QPR while Hayden has been open to the possibility too.

However, as the start of Newcastle’s pre-season nears, Hayden is likely to train with the U21s unless a deal is sorted. At the moment though, there looks to be an obstacle between him and a reunion with Cifuentes.

The Northern Echo highlights QPR can not afford to match his wages at St. James’ Park.