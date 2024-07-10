qpr, QPR facing wage obstacle in pursuit of available Premier League midfielder

QPR facing wage obstacle in pursuit of available Premier League midfielder

10 July 2024
1 minute read

QPR are unable to match Isaac Hayden’s current Newcastle United wages as they target a permanent deal, as per The Northern Echo.

QPR had midfielder Hayden on loan for the second half of last season.

He had returned to parent club Newcastle United after a half-season stint with Standard Liege in Belgium before heading to West London with the R’s. There, the former Norwich City loan man helped Marti Cifuentes and co stave off relegation to League One.

qpr, QPR facing wage obstacle in pursuit of available Premier League midfielder
Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

After a strong stay at Loftus Road, there has been interest in a permanent deal from QPR while Hayden has been open to the possibility too.

However, as the start of Newcastle’s pre-season nears, Hayden is likely to train with the U21s unless a deal is sorted. At the moment though, there looks to be an obstacle between him and a reunion with Cifuentes.

The Northern Echo highlights QPR can not afford to match his wages at St. James’ Park.

1 of 20
qpr, QPR facing wage obstacle in pursuit of available Premier League midfielder

Who is this?

Author
James Ray
James Ray is The72's Editor in Chief and has written for the site since 2018. Based in Northamptonshire, he graduated from the University of Lincoln with a degree in Sports Business Management and has featured on talkSPORT. For contact, please email james@the72.co.uk or reach out on Twitter (@_jamesrray).
Previous Article
birmingham city, Birmingham City eye £500,000 deal for Barnsley man with Championship interest

Birmingham City eye £500,000 deal for Barnsley man with Championship interest

byThomas Kelly-Hansford
10 July 2024
2 minute read
Related Posts