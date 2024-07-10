Championship rivals agree to sign winger after QPR exit

QPR and Cardiff City will both be looking to make inroads further up the Championship table next season.

The R’s should be setting their sights higher after Marti Cifuentes’ impressive impact in West London. As for the Bluebirds, manager Erol Bulut’s commitment to the club can hopefully provide some certainty and stability for the future.

Now, it is claimed Chris Willock is set to switch between the clubs.

QPR only announced Willock’s departure on Wednesday afternoon but according to Football Insider, a deal is in place to take the 26-year-old to South Wales with Cardiff City on a free transfer.

Several other clubs were keen on Willock with his deal winding down but a move to the Bluebirds awaits. It comes after his time at Loftus Road came to an end after four years, during which he notched 20 goals and 22 assists in 144 games across all competitions.

An end to the saga

Willock’s future at QPR has been up in the air for some time. Speculation over what could be next for the winger started long ago, but this development confirms his fate and brings an end to rumours over his future in West London.

The focus now turns to what’s next for the former Arsenal and Benfica man, and it looks as though he’ll be remaining in the Championship with Cardiff City.

Willock had become a popular figure in West London. His trickery and attacking intent on the left-hand side has made him a handful for plenty of Championship defences and the bright spark that had gone missing under previous management looked to be coming back under Cifuentes.

However, consistency remained a problem, and the feeling that a fresh start for Willock would be for the best grew and grew. Now, it looks as though he’s getting that new chapter with Cardiff City.

A solid first signing

There has been growing unrest over the lack of transfer business in South Wales but with a move for Willock, Cardiff City look to be making a solid first addition.

It might have been hoped that a breakthrough would come sooner with nearly a month of the window passed. However, departing QPR star Willock is a much-needed addition out wide and he’s already proven himself as a handful at this level.

Options at centre-back are likely to be pursued next while a new talisman wouldn’t go amiss for Bulut either.

For now though, fans will be eagerly awaiting confirmation of Willock’s arrival amid these fresh reports.