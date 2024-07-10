Portsmouth’s stance on deal for 22-year-old emerges amid ongoing training stint

Portsmouth are not currently planning to sign Cameron Plain following his exit from Bournemouth, goalkeeper coach Joe Prodomo has said

Portsmouth are in the market for more new recruits this summer after winning promotion to the Championship.

It’s been a decent start to the transfer window to date with four new faces coming through the doors at Fratton Park. Reuben Swann is the only one to have joined for a fee, but Jordan Williiams, Josh Murphy and Jordan Archer have come in on free transfers while Sam Silvera has arrived on loan from Middlesbrough.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

One area Pompey are already well-stocked is in goal with number one Will Norris and top youngster Toby Steward on the books alongside new signing Archer.

As such, some were perhaps surprised when 22-year-old Cameron Plain travelled to Croatia with the Portsmouth squad for their pre-season training camp. However, despite the desire to add a fourth ‘keeper, it seems the former Bournemouth man will not be joining.

Speaking to The News, Pompey goalkeeper coach Joe Prodomo explained Plain’s stint with the side as ‘mutually beneficial’ while he searches for a new club. He said:

“Cam signing permanently is not in my thinking at the moment. Although in football you can never say never, Cam is really looking for an opportunity to find somewhere to be close to the shirt and push for the minutes he hasn’t had in recent years.

“At the minute we’re looking for a little more experience in that area. You can never say never, but it’s just very clearly a mutually beneficial situation for both.”

Prodomo and Plain worked together during the former’s previous stint with Bournemouth.

Looking elsewhere

While Plain is training with Portsmouth, it seems the chances of him being kept on are slim.

As Prodomo says though, the arrangement benefits both. Pompey are keen to have four goalkeepers in the group with them over in Croatia and Plain will be keen to maintain his fitness and sharpness in his search for a new club.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

In the long run though, it seems as though the Championship new boys will be looking elsewhere in their pursuit of another ‘keeper. An experienced option will make for a valuable presence in the dressing room while also aiding the development of youngster Steward.

The signing of another goalkeeper also gives the some flexibility over their plans for the academy prospect too. Steward spent a fruitful spell out on loan with Gosport Borough last season, so another signing would keep John Mousinho’s ranks well-stocked while avoiding stunting his development.

Further business eyed

While Portsmouth have already made a handful of new additions to their ranks, Mousinho and co will be eager to add more fresh faces to the squad this summer.

New options in midfield are a must with more exits likely. Loan stars and out of contract players need replacing in that area, so a new partner for Marlon Pack and a couple of attacking midfielders wouldn’t go amiss.

A right-back for further depth might be needed too. New boy Williams will likely occupy the starting spot there but with both Joe Rafferty and Zak Swanson moving on, another body wouldn’t go amiss.