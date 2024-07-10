Peterborough United and Stockport County battle it out for non-league star

Peterborough United and Stockport County will both be playing League One football next season.

Posh finished 4th in League One last season, but were beaten by Oxford United in the play-off semi final with the U’s eventually going on to win promotion.

Image courtesy of: PAUL BURROWS/REUTERS.

Stockport County are about to embark on their first year back in the third tier following their impressive campaign last time out.

They won the fourth tier and earned a comfortable automatic promotion, but now the focus is on surviving in the league above.

O’Kane, 18, played 19 games in the National League for AFC Fylde last season. He scored four goals for the fifth tier club and made an extra outing in the FA Cup.

His impressive displays have attracted Football League interest with League One duo Peterborough United and Stockport County enquiring about his services this summer.

One for the future

At 18, O’Kane has a lot of potential and the early signs suggest he will become a very strong player in the future.

The central midfielder is able to chip in with goals which is always an added bonus from the middle of the park and it seems only a matter of time before he gets a chance in the Football League.

AFC Fylde finished 18th last season and it will be hard for them to keep O’Kane around amid the interest from above.

Looking ahead

The 18-year-old is in the final year of his contract at AFC Fylde and this summer may therefore be seen as the best time for him to be sold.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

It will give the National League club the chance to recoup some money from his transfer fee and them reinvest it into the squad.

Peterborough United will be hoping to be in the mix for a top six finish this season, whilst David Challinor’s Stockport County will be hoping to establish themselves in League One before looking to kick on.

It will be interesting to see how this transfer plays out and whether either side are successful in their pursuit of the talented prospect this year.