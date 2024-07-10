Attacker wanted by Championship and League One clubs after Oxford United exit

Oxford United cut ties with the winger following their promotion to the second tier at the end of last season along with the likes of Steve Seddon and Billy Bodin. They beat Bolton Wanderers 2-0 in the play-off final at Wembley after two goals by Josh Murphy and went up along with Portsmouth and Derby County.

Browne, 26, officially saw his contract at the Kassam Stadium expire in late June and he has been weighing up his options. He has a big decision to make as a free agent amid reported attention from the Football League now.

Football Insider claim some unnamed teams are keeping tabs on his situation. The new 2024/25 campaign starts in August meaning he has time to find the right destination for himself at this stage of his career.

Departed Oxford United man eyed

Browne joined Oxford United on a permanent basis in 2022, having previously had two separate loan spells there earlier in his career.

He made a total of 119 combined appearances for the U’s in all competitions and chipped in with 19 goals and 13 assists.

The attacker rose up through the academy ranks at West Ham and represented the Premier League side at various different youth levels during his time there.

Browne went on to play once for their first-team, as well as having a loan stint at Wigan Athletic, as well as Oxford United.

The Londoner signed for Middlesbrough in 2019 and went on to play 22 games, finding the net on two occasions.

What now?

Oxford United made the tough choice to cut ties with Browne this summer.

His exit will have freed up space and funds in Des Buckingham’s ranks to bring in other reinforcements.

He would be a decent signing for a team in the third tier. However, if he was to join someone in the Championship, he may not be guaranteed regular football immediately as he hasn’t played at that level for a while.