Millwall and Plymouth Argyle battle for 21-year-old striker

Millwall and Plymouth Argyle will both be playing Championship football next season.

The Lions had a tough year last time around. They finished 13th in the Championship, but spent a lot of the season much closer to the relegation zone. Neil Harris’ side ended the campaign strongly and a run of wins at the end of the season saw them climb the table.

Plymouth Argyle survived relegation also. They are now under the management of Wayne Rooney who was most recently boss at Birmingham City. They finished just one position and one point above the drop zone and ahead of Birmingham City with a win on the final day securing their second tier status.

With both clubs searching for improvement this season, they have both been active in the summer window already.

Now, it has been reported the pair are set to fight it out for the signature of Cisse.

Striking potential

The 21-year-old currently plays for Austria Lustenau in the second tier of Austria. They were relegated from the top tier last season.

He played 26 league games for his club last season, scoring three goals and getting one assist.

Cisse came through the ranks in Germany progressing through FC Koln’s youth sides putting in some impressive displays during his time at the club.

He is in the final year of his contract in Austria now and it seems he has caught the attention of a couple of English clubs.

The season ahead

Millwall have made some very positive moves so far, and the form that saw them end the season is a sign that they can and probably will improve this year.

The Lions will be hopeful of climbing back in the top half this year, but they do need a couple more additions in the right area this summer.

Rooney will be hoping to prove people wrong. He has been doubted a lot since his tenure at Birmingham City saw the club go from top six contention upon his arrival, to a relegation battle upon his dismissal with the Blues eventually falling down into League One.

He really needs to succeed at Home Park and if he can keep Plymouth Argyle up and lay a solid foundation for them to build on then it will be a big success for both him and the club.