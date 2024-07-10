Lincoln City sanction talks and medical for star man ahead of potential Championship move

Millwall look to be closing in on Lukas Jensen with Lincoln City allowing him to travel to London for talks and a medical, as per The Mirror

Lincoln City goalkeeper Jensen has been heavily linked with a move away from Sincil Bank this summer with Championship side Millwall among his admirers.

The 25-year-old joined the Imps last summer on a two-year deal and thoroughly impressed with the club. He managed to keep an impressive 21 clean sheets in 50 games as they finished just short of the League One play-offs.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

With a year left on his deal though and the third-tier side willing to let stars for go for the right price, reports stated Millwall have advanced their pursuit of Jensen.

Now, new claims from The Mirror say Lincoln City have given the towering Dane permission to travel to London to wrap up his move. Millwall will now discuss personal terms and if an agreement is reached, he will be allowed to undergo a medical.

Jensen has jetted back from the Imps’ pre-season training camp in Spain for the discussions.

Progress made

Millwall have had a slow start to their summer recruitment drive but between the recent signing of Macaulay Langstaff and the nearing deal for Jensen, it looks as though the Lions are starting to make some serious progress.

Alongside a goalkeeper, additions in defence are a must for Neil Harris and co. Jake Cooper and Wes Harding on the only centre-backs at The Den as it stands.

Image courtesy ofL JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

More options on the wings will likely be sought while it would not be a surprise if another striker was wanted alongside new talisman Langstaff.

Hopefully, the Jensen swoop can be wrapped up soon and more business can follow with plenty of work still to do before the new Championship campaign starts next month.

Another key Imps exit

While the Jensen move spells good news for Millwall, it would be another significant loss for Lincoln City.

They’ve already seen one star depart with Lasse Sorensen joining relegated Huddersfield Town.

Two new goalkeepers have already been signed in the form of Jamie Pardington and Zach Jeacock. Neither have had regular first-team game time though, so a replacement for Jensen would likely be sought to hold down the starting spot in Michael Skubala’s side.

Time will tell whether or not Jensen’s move goes through, but it seems as though things are moving in that direction as he heads down to London.