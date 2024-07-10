Middlesbrough not pursuing move for West Brom man at this stage

Middlesbrough are not pursuing a move for West Brom ’s John Swift at this stage, as per a report by the Northern Echo

Middlesbrough have been linked with a swoop for the West Brom man by Football Insider. The attacking midfielder has entered the final 12 months of his contract at The Hawthorns and his long-term future is up in the air.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Swift, 29, joined the Baggies back in 2022 following the end of his deal at Reading and has since made 87 appearances for the Midlands outfit in all competitions, chipping in with 16 goals. He found the net nine times in the last campaign as his current side reached the play-offs under Carlos Corberan.

The Northern Echo suggest Boro are admirers of the Portsmouth-born man and have discussed the possibility of landing him since the end of last term. However, for the time being, they are happy with their current options and don’t intend to launch an imminent offer for him.

Swift is a proven performer in the Championship and would be a shrewd signing by Middlesbrough.

However, other things come into play such as finances, fitness and the players that they already have at their disposal in his position.

West Brom run the risk of losing him for nothing in June 2025 if they don’t cash in on him now or in January, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension anytime soon, so they would have a decision to make if a bid came in for him.

Swift was on the books at Chelsea from 2007 to 2016, having previously been at Portsmouth, but he played only once for the Blues’ first-team.

He was loaned out from Stamford Bridge to Rotherham United, Swindon Town and Brentford to get some experience under his belt.

Reading snapped him up on a permanent basis in 2016 and he went on to score 33 goals in 202 games for the Royals before West Brom brought him in.

What now?

Middlesbrough are said to be keen but for now, their interest has been cooled.

Michael Carrick’s side missed out on the play-offs last term and will be aiming for promotion next time around.