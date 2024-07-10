Leeds United transfer priority emerges as the Whites target reinforcements

Leeds United are set to prioritise defensive additions this summer, as per The Athletic

Leeds United are in for yet another busy summer transfer window as they try and refine their squad ready for the 2024/25 season.

The Whites narrowly missed out on promotion last season. They finished 3rd in the Championship and were just seven points behind the champions Leicester City.

However, they fell at the final hurdle and lost to Southampton at Wembley to condemn them to another year in the second tier.

They’ve already seen several players linked with a move away from Elland Road this summer. Archie Gray has left for Tottenham Hotspur, Diego Llorente is edging closer to Spain and Charlie Creswell has also departed.

Joe Rodon has signed to add some defensive depth. However, a new report from The Athletic claims Leeds United’s priority this summer remains a central defender.

A tough battle

After losing the play-off final many fans expected the club to have to sell a few of their key players this summer.

So far Gray is the biggest name to depart but they have kept around most others to date.

There is still time for that to change, but it will be hoped Daniel Farke manages to keep as much of his squad together as possible as in doing so they will be one of the favourites for promotion next season.

The Whites could easily be in the race for a top two spot this season, but their chances could rest on what happens between now and deadline day.

Leeds United didn’t get off to the best start last season, but if they can hit the ground running this time around they could be well on their way to top flight football.

Farke has been there and done it so he knows the importance of consistency, which again is something Leeds United lacked last time around for the majority of the campaign.

They did get stronger in the final few months and if they can carry that form into the start of the new season they will be right up there.

Leeds United begin their Championship season with a home clash against the newly-promoted Portsmouth.