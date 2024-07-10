Offer made to 59-cap international amid Leeds United exit rumours

Leeds United have been a club at the centre of plenty of speculation this summer transfer window and with plenty of time left for further business, rumours won’t be slowing down any time soon.

One saga has concluded with Tottenham Hotspur snapping up teenage star Archie Gray. However, the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Wilfried Gnonto are sure to be subject to further rumours.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

One man who perhaps wasn’t expected to draw interest just a year after joining was midfielder Glen Kamara. However, he’s been heavily linked with a move to French side Rennes.

Now, Football Insider claims the Ligue 1 outfit have made a contract proposal to the Leeds United man.

It comes shortly after Rennes’ new sporting director Frederic Massara failed to play down rumours of a move for Kamara when asked publicly.

This fresh report adds that while the Whites are willing to sell the 59-time Finland international, it will have to be at a significant price. Kamara is under contract for a further three years as it stands.

A decision to make

Kamara was a mainstay in the middle of the park for Daniel Farke last season. He had a range of midfield partners including Gray, Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev, but once he claimed his place in the XI, the Finn was just about ever-present.

Some were left frustrated at times by his fairly limited attacking intent but the 28-year-old was reliable in possession and a solid presence defensively. At this level, he’s proven he can be an influential player.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDFF/REUTERS.

Having performed in the Championship at Leeds United and north of the border with Rangers, it’s perhaps not a surprise that a club like Rennes is interested in taking Kamara to a higher level.

However, the Whites are in a stronger financially position than many initially thought, especially after the Gray sale. As such, they will be able to hold a firm place on Kamara’s price if clubs are to come in for him.

That said, raising further funds would not go amiss. It could aid the fight to keep key assets like Summerville while still bringing in money to be spent on new signings.

Signings wanted

Much of the focus has been on players moving away from Leeds United this summer so it will be hoped that some more fresh faces can come through the doors sooner rather than later.

Popular loan man Joe Rodon returned permanently following Gray’s Spurs switch. Veteran goalkeeper Alex Cairns has also signed as cover in between the sticks after Kristoffer Klaesson’s departure.

Looking at the squad, new signings at centre-back, right-back and in midfield are needed. The latter will need even further reinforcements if Kamara was to be bought by Rennes or any other admirers.

As a contract offer has been tabled to the midfielder, time will tell if the Kamara interest develops any further in the coming days and weeks.