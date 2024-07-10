Jaden Philogene saga takes shock twist as Aston Villa activate clause

Jaden Philogene has been at the centre of a complex transfer saga over the summer window to date with several clubs keen on prizing him away from Hull City.

The Tigers only signed the winger from Aston Villa last summer. It looked to be a statement signing and the time and after a stunning first season on Humberside, the talented 22-year-old’s stock has skyrocketed.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Philogene returned 12 goals and six assists in 32 games for Hull as they just missed out on the play-offs.

Such form looked to have earned him a Premier League move with new boys Ipswich Town reaching an agreement. However, a ‘matching rights clause’ in the deal to buy him from Aston Villa could see Hull City ace Philogene return to his former club.

Writing on X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano states Villa have activated a clause which means they can match any bid accepted for Philogene with no negotiations.

However, if Ipswich Town – or fellow admirers Everton and Crystal Palace – make a higher bid, Philogene’s former club will have to decide whether they want to continue their chase.

🚨🟣🔵 Aston Villa have activated the matching rights clause for Jaden Philogene after Ipswich Town bid.



If Hull City receive higher bids from elsewhere, Aston Villa must decide whether to stay in the process.



↪️ Ipswich Town keep insisting, same for Crystal Palace and Everton. pic.twitter.com/g4oGm1FnhA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2024

It has been reported that the fee accepted by Hull from Ipswich is £18m.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Heading for the Premier League

Just when it looked as though the Jaden Philogene saga was set to come to a close, Aston Villa have moved at the 11th hour to provide yet another twist.

It seems the ball is very much in the court of the Hull City star, who will have to decide just where he wants to go. Reports had said he favours an Ipswich Town move over Everton, but with his former side now seemingly in the chase, Philogene might have a decision to make yet.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Regardless of the final club he joins though, the winger looks destined to move on from the MKM Stadium and it seems as though the Premier League will be his destination.

Philogene would have been hopeful of making it back to that level after leaving Villa Park last summer. And now, after just one starring season with Hull City, he looks to have earned a high-profile return.

The Tigers’ perspective

Having agreed an £18m deal to sell Philogene to Ipswich Town, it seems likely that Hull City will still land a fee around that mark despite this late u-turn.

There’s little the club can do to decide the winger’s destination, but if someone ups their offer to move ahead of Aston Villa, that could lead to yet another change in this dramatic saga.

For the Tigers though, they’re set to land a handsome fee regardless. It doesn’t matter much who the money comes from, just that a welcome financial boost is coming their way sooner rather than later.

As this unpredictable saga takes another turn, only time will tell just whose colours Philogene is donning come the start of the 2024/25 campaign.