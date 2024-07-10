Hull City target West Brom star as club fails to agree personal terms

Hull City and West Brom will both hold ambitions of winning promotion from the Championship in the new campaign after coming up short last time around.

The Tigers made great progress but after missing out on the play-offs, Liam Rosenior was sacked and replaced by Tim Walter. As for the Baggies, they finished in 5th, only to be beaten by eventual play-off winners Southampton.

After last season’s promotion pushes, neither side will want to leave anything to chance. Their preparations for the new campaign will include some eye-catching transfer business.

Now, it is claimed that Okay Yokuslu is being eyed for a switch between the two clubs.

Turkish reporter Yagiz Sabuncuoglu states that Hull City have started their push to bring the defensive midfielder in from West Brom this summer. Yokuslu is now in the final year of his deal at The Hawthorns and has been linked with an exit.

Besiktas have been said keen as well, but separate reports state Yokuslu and the Super Lig giants have failed to come to an agreement over the personal terms. That could pave the way for the Tigers to swoop in.

Hull City might not offer the Turkish return Yokuslu had been linked with but no one on these shores can match the Turkish contingency on Humberside.

The Tigers have a whole host of players from the country on their books having signed several following Acun Ilicali’s takeover of the club. It would not be a surprise if they sign more this summer either, with Yokuslu maybe even amongst them.

Interest in the midfielder – who has been at EURO 2024 with his country – certainly seems to be prevalent. Perhaps clubs are keen on an opportunistic swoop as he enters the last 12 months of his deal at West Brom.

Yokuslu has proven himself at this level, so it would be a good signing for Hull City. While securing a talented player, they’d be weakening a potential promotion rival in the process.

The summer window so far

Hull City haven’t been particularly active in the transfer window so far with only Ryan Giles coming through the door permanently. Much of the focus has been on exits, with even Giles in line for an exit.

The sagas surrounding Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves look to be moving closer to a conclusion so hopefully, thee focus can turn to new signings sooner rather than later.

If key men do move on, Walter will be given the tough task of replacing them while shaping the rest of the squad to his liking too. He’s not been dealt the best hand in his first window at the club so far, so it will be hoped some more positive business is to follow.

A move for Yokuslu would certainly make for a strong signing, but time will tell if the rumoured pursuit develops into anything more concrete.