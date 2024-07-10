Hull City to cast eyes over striker during pre-season training camp

Hull City boss Tim Walter will take a look at Oscar Estupinan during pre-season after his return from his loan at Bahia, as per a report by HullLive

Hull City have decided to recall the striker from Brazil and will cast their eyes over him over the next few weeks ahead of the start of the new Championship. They are travelling over to Turkey for a training camp.

Image courtesy of: THILO SCHMUELGEN/REUTERS.

Estupinan, 27, is under contract at the MKM Stadium until June 2025. He initially left on a temporary basis last summer to join Metz in France before Bahia came calling this past winter.

The attacker has announced his exit on Instagram and has posted (translated from Spanish): “It’s been five months bahéa I am leaving the club with a heavy heart but happy for everything I delivered.

“Dedicated my body and soul to Squad Tricolor Nation, I am very grateful for your love since day one in the Bay. Trust! This group is different and the club is going far. Thank you staff, technical committee and cast mates. The Bay will always be with me. See you soon, Bahéa!.”

Estupinan scores goals and bringing him back is a shrewd move by Hull City.

They are very light of options in attack following the release of Aaron Connolly and Billy Sharp, and the end of Liam Delap and Noah Ohio’s loans.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

The Tigers signed the once-capped Colombia international in 2022 and he scored 13 goals in his first year.

He didn’t fit in with Liam Rosenior’s style of play though, hence why he was shipped out on loan away from East Yorkshire, but is now back after Walter’s appointment.

Estupinan has scored eight goals in 21 outings for Bahia and will now train with his parent club with a view to forcing his way back into the fold.

What next for Hull City

Walter will assess the attacker and decide whether he can be part of his plans.

Hull City are being patient with their recruitment as they hunt for the right players.

It made no sense having Estupinan out on loan in Brazil whilst the Tigers had no players in his position ahead of their upcoming friendlies so it is no surprise to see him return.