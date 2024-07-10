Grimsby Town land Stockport County promotion winner after EFL exit

Grimsby Town have swooped to land the defender who spent the second-half of last season on loan at Stockport County. He helped the Hatters win the League Two title under Dave Challinor.

Cass, 24, has now penned a two-year deal with the Mariners as they prepare for their first full campaign under the guidance of ex-Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell.

He has told their website: “I’m buzzing to get it over the line. It’s been in the pipeline for a few weeks, so I’m glad to be here. The set-up is brilliant and I’m ready to go.”

“I’ve been involved in a couple of promotions recently and we’ve got a good squad here and hopefully everyone can push each other.

“I’m naturally a full-back but I can also slot into a back three. I’m a fit lad who likes to get up and down and also defend one on one.”

Cass has become Grimsby Town’s sixth signing of the summer. They were too close to the drop zone for comfort in the last campaign and will aim to compete higher up the table next time around.

Their latest addition will give them more competition and depth in defence.

He linked up with Stockport County in January and played nine times for the North West outfit to help them get over the line and into League One.

Port Vale then made the decision to part ways with him when he returned to Vale Park.

Cass moved to Vale Park in 2022 and has since made 71 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with two goals.

The North East-born man is a product of the Newcastle United academy and rose up through the ranks of the Premier League outfit.

He never played for the first-team of the Toon Army though and was loaned out to Hartlepool United and Port Vale to get some experience before the latter snapped him up permanently.

New challenge

Artell has been a busy man over recent weeks adding to his ranks.

Grimsby Town have a few friendlies coming up against the likes of Cleethorpes Town, Boston United, York City, South Shields, Rotherham United, Alfreton Town and Mansfield Town.

They then lock horns with Fleetwood Town away on the opening day of the 2024/25 campaign.