Player released by Norwich City wanted by four clubs

Dimitris Giannoulis is wanted by Augsburg, AEK Athens, Panathinaikos and Olympiakos following his exit from Norwich City , according to reporter Florian Plettenberg on X

Norwich City cut ties with the left-back at the end of last season. They decided not to keep hold of him after they lost in the play-off semi-finals to Leeds United, who then lost to Southampton at Wembley.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Giannoulis, 28, officially saw his contract at Carrow Road expire in late June and is now a free agent as he weighs up his options. He has the chance to play in the Bundesliga with Augsburg but also has options back in his native Greece with AEK Athens, Panathinaikos and Olympiakos so has a big decision to make.

In this latest update regarding his future by Sky Sports Germany journalist Plettenberg on X, the player is ‘open’ to a move to Germany this summer. However, the Greek trio are looking to ‘hijack’ the move and lure him back home.

Departed Norwich City man latest

Norwich City’s decision to part ways with Giannoulis this summer has freed up space and funds in their ranks.

He wasn’t the only player to head out the exit door either, with Ben Gibson, Sam McCallum, Danny Batth and Jon McCracken also departing.

Image courtesy of: CHRIS RADBURN/REUTERS.

The Canaries signed the full-back in 2021 on an initial loan deal before they later made his switch permanent.

Giannoulis went on to play 101 games for the East Anglian outfit, 37 of which came in the last campaign, but he didn’t score from defence.

Prior to his transfer to England, he played for PAOK and a return to the Greece Super League may well be on the cards for him ahead of next term.

What next?

Giannoulis will have to consider his options amid attention from Augsburg, AEK Athens, Panathinaikos and Olympiakos.

As for Norwich City, he has left behind a team who will be eyeing another push for promotion to the Premier League.

They have a few friendlies to get through against Northampton Town, Club Brugge, Standard Liege, Magdeburg, Hoffenheim and FC. St Pauli to get up to speed.