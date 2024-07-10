Manchester City, Ipswich Town transfer deal to hand Derby County financial boost

Derby County have seen a whole host of players come through their academy to break into the first-team at Pride Park over the years.

The senior side has been regularly supplemented with top prospects from the youth ranks. However, having developed so many young talents, not all of them have stuck around.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Among those to leave at academy level was striker Liam Delap. Manchester City snapped up the 21-year-old as a teenager, adding him to their own esteemed youth setup.

Now though, the striker is set to move on from the Etihad Stadium, and Derby County will benefit.

According to Derbyshire Live, the Rams did insert a sell-on clause in the deal to sell Delap to Manchester City five years ago. The size of the clause is not cited, but Delap is poised to join Ipswich Town in a deal worth an initial £15m, though it could rise to £20m with add-ons.

A welcome boost

As touched on before, it remains to be seen just how much Derby County land from Delap’s expected move. However, it will be a welcome boost regardless as the Rams gear up for their Championship return.

Perhaps the funds will be invested into Paul Warne’s squad as he looks to strengthen following the rise from League One. Or, it could go back into the academy setup that helped produce Delap, aiding the development of the Rams’ next top prospects.

Image courtesy of: TONY O’BRIEN/REUTERS.

With a far more reliable club hierarchy in place and the financial situation significantly more stable than it has been in previous years, fans will trust that the windfall is spent sensibly.

Time will tell just where it goes to though with expenditure sure to increase across the board following the club’s return to the Championship.

Areas to strengthen

If the Delap windfall is to go towards new signings, there are a few areas Derby County need to add to.

Two new goalkeepers are needed with just Josh Vickers left on the books as it stands. Another centre-back wouldn’t go amiss either, while Paul Warne looks to be revamping his midfield ranks after a number of departures over the course of the summer.

The attack looks well-stocked though with Jerry Yates and Kayden Jackson both coming through the doors. The right-hand side looks strong, but the exit of Louie Sibley may need a left-back/ wing-back is required.

Alongside Yates and Hayden, former Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United man Ben Osborn has joined the Rams this summer. He’s an option on the left, but Warne could deploy him in midfield.