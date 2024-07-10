Coventry City bid for target valued at £2.2m

Coventry City have launched a bid for Swedish goalkeeper Oliver Dovin, as per Sport Bladet

Coventry City will be looking to push towards the top six this season.

Mark Robins’ side fell nine points short last time around, but they had a good campaign regardless.

Image courtesy of: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS.

They reached the FA Cup semi final, losing on penalties to Manchester United in a game where they arguably deserved to win.

But, now all focus is on strengthening with the focus being a top six finish this season.

Dovin, 21, has played 12 games for Hammarby so far this year. He has managed three clean sheets in those games and has now made over 100 senior appearances in Sweden.

The Sky Blues were initially linked with Dovin last week. It was claimed the goalkeeper was a top priority for the club.

Now, a fresh update claims Coventry City have indeed launched a bid for the shot stopper. The report claims Hammarby want around £2.2m for their number one, but it doesn’t say how much Robins’ side have offered.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Plenty of potential

Coventry City’s transfer business has been very good over the past few seasons.

Robins is a great manager for nurturing younger players and he always tends to get the best out of what he has.

Dovin at 21 still has room to grow despite having plenty of first team experience behind him already. The London-born former Swedish international would be a good addition to Coventry City’s squad this season and at the moment it seems a deal is quite possible this summer.

Kicking on

Coventry City finished inside the top six in the 2022/23 season. They lost on penalties in the final against Luton Town and were agonisingly close to Premier League football.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Last season their league campaign wasn’t as strong, but on their day they remained one of the best sides in the league.

A run of six winless games to end the season cost them a spot in the top six last season and there is no reason why they can’t get over the line this time around.

They are certainly one of the teams to watch with many expecting Robins’ side to have a real good go at it this year.