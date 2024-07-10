Charlton Athletic give midfielder the green light to head out on loan

Charlton Athletic have given the midfielder the green light to link up with the National League side on a season-long loan deal. However, they will have an option to recall him in January.

Henry, 20, will be looking to get plenty of game time under his belt at Spotland as the North West outfit gear up for another year in the fifth tier after finishing 11th in the table last season. They are managed by former Stockport County and Barnsley defender Jimmy McNulty these days and were nine points off the play-offs in the end.

Henry has told Rochdale’s website: “I’ve spoken to the manager a couple of times and a few boys that have worked with him.

“It was a no-brainer really to come here, get another good year in this league and hopefully have a good season.

“I think it will be a perfect fit for me. I like to be in a team that plays the right way, the way I think it should be played, and I think the manager shares that view.”

Henry’s switch to Rochdale suits all parties involved and gives him a chance to get regular football which will boost his development.

He has been on the books at Charlton Athletic for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

The youngster has been a regular for the London outfit at various different youth levels over recent years and has also represented England at Under-16’s.

Henry has made 28 appearances for their first-team since making his debut against West Brom in the FA Cup back in January 2020.

He has also been loaned out from The Valley to Wealdstone and Crawley Town in the past.

What now?

Charlton Athletic will see how Henry does with Rochdale before deciding whether to bring him back in the winter.

In the meantime, the Addicks are heading into the new campaign under Nathan Jones and are away in Slovenia for pre-season.