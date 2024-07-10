Blackburn Rovers keen to keep 28-year-old amid Swansea City and Luton Town interest

Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace has said he wants to keep hold of in-demand Sam Gallagher this summer.

Blackburn Rovers’ striker is on the radar of Swansea City and Luton Town in this window, as reported by the Express, whilst Ipswich Town have had bids rejected for him in the past.

Image courtesy of: JOHN CLIFTON/REUTERS.

Gallagher, 28, has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Blackburn Rovers and his long-term future is up in the air in Lancashire.

Former Birmingham City boss Eustace has said, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph: “I want to keep the boys and as long as they’re here, they will be playing and they will be involved. They will be in the squad and it’s important to me that everyone who is here, no matter how long they have on their contract, understand their roles and responsibilities.

“They do and they will be giving 100 per cent to the football club and their team-mates.”

Blackburn Rovers run the risk of losing Gallagher for nothing in June 2025 if they don’t cash in on him now or in January, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension anytime soon.

He joined his current club back in 2019 and has been a key player for them since then.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

The former England youth international has made 188 appearances in all competitions to date and has scored 37 goals. Gallagher was on the books at Plymouth Argyle as a youngster in their academy before Southampton signed him in 2012.

He then went on to play 26 games for the Saints, finding the net twice, as well as having loan spells away at MK Dons, Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City to get some experience under his belt.

What next?

Eustace’s comments suggest he has no plans to sell Gallagher right now.

Swansea City have been linked as they hunt for new faces under ex-Notts County boss Luke Williams.

Luton Town, meanwhile, were relegated from the Premier League along with Burnley and Sheffield United and will be eyeing an immediate promotion back from the Football League as they eye some reinforcements.