Blackburn Rovers cast eyes over free agent after Everton exit

Blackburn Rovers are taking a look at goalkeeper Jack Barrett following his exit from Everton, as detailed in a report by the Lancashire Telegraph

Blackburn Rovers are casting their eyes over the stopper ahead of a potential free transfer swoop. He was in their squad for their pre-season friendly last weekend against Accrington Stanley.

Image courtesy of: JOHN CLIFTON/REUTERS.

Barrett, 22, has cut ties with Everton this summer after they decided not to hand him an extension at the end of last season. His contract at Goodison Park officially expired in late June and he is weighing up his next move in the game as a free agent.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the Lancashire Telegraph, Rovers are casting their eyes over him and have a decision to make as to whether to hand him a deal or not. They are preparing for their first full season under former Birmingham City boss John Eustace.

Blackburn Rovers eye departed Everton man

Blackburn Rovers could see Barrett as a long-term option for them between the sticks.

The Lancashire outfit could do with some more cover in that department ahead of next term.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

He is available for nothing which means they wouldn’t have to fork out a fee to land him which is a boost.

Barrett joined Everton at the age of nine and has since risen up through the academy ranks at Finch Park.

He has been a regular for the Premier League side at various different youth levels and although he never made a competitive senior appearance, he managed to play for their Under-21’s.

The ‘keeper was loaned out to Canadian Premier League club Cavalry FC in February to get some experience under his belt.

What next?

Blackburn Rovers will be considering whether to land Barrett permanently.

It would be a decent move for him and he wouldn’t have to move far from Everton, unlike when he went over to Canada on a temporary basis.

Rovers are being patient with their recruitment as they wait for the right signings to become available. Eustace’s side beat Accrington Stanley of League Two 2-1 away last time out.