Birmingham City eye £500,000 deal for Barnsley man with Championship interest

Birmingham City are keen on a move for Barnsley man Callum Styles this summer, as per Alan Nixon

Birmingham City are hoping to secure an immediate promotion back to the Championship this season.

The Blues were relegated on the final day of last season as they took a humbling tumble from top six contention to relegation all in the space of one season.

Styles, 24, spent part of last season on loan in the Championship. He began the campaign with Barnsley and made 20 League One appearances, scoring three and assisting two.

Styles moved to Sunderland in January on a short term loan with an option for the Black Cats to buy. He made 12 appearances in the second tier and assisted once during his time in the north east.

Sunderland opted not to activate the buy clause and he is now in the final year of his contract at Oakwell.

Birmingham City are targeting an ambitious move for the versatile midfielder. Nixon claims a fee of around £500,000 would be enough to sign him this summer, but there is also competition from the Championship.

A solid option

The 24-year-old would provide quality and depth in several positions. He can play across the midfield and even at wing back if needed.

The Oldham-born Hungarian international has just spent the summer in Germany with Hungary for the EUROs.

He has racked up 58 League One appearances and 136 Championship appearances to date in his career.

Now he is in the final year of his Barnsley contract, they may look to move him on and Birmingham City should have no issue matching the asking price if their interest in Styles is serious.

Building the foundations

Birmingham City must ensure whilst they compete for promotion this year, they do so in a stable way for the club’s future.

League One isn’t an easy league to get out of and many clubs have fell victim to the third tier over the years.

They will be one of the favourites to make a second tier return, and rightly so. However, nothing is ever guaranteed at this level and it is still very early days in the year.