AFC Wimbledon agree deal to sign 30-year-old League One man on loan

AFC Wimbledon are preparing for another season in the fourth tier this summer.

They weren’t too far off a play-off finish last time around. Johnnie Jackson’s side finished five points adrift of the top seven and there will be hope they can get over the line this time around.

Leyton Orient meanwhile had a solid campaign in League One. They finished 11th in the third tier in their first year back at the level following their League Two promotion.

Pigott, 30, played 36 League One games for Orient last season. He only managed three goal contributions for them and struggled to replicate the form he has shown in the past.

In the 2022/23 season he managed seven goal contributions for Portsmouth in 35 third tier outings and at the peak of his career he scored 20 and assisted five in League One for AFC Wimbledon.

Now, AFC Wimbledon are keen on reuniting with their former striker. Reports broke yesterday claiming the clubs were in advanced talks, and it has now been said a deal is agreed with Pigott set to return to his former club on loan this season.

The right move

Whilst the 30-year-old did struggle last season in League One, this is still a good signing for Jackson’s side.

In League Two the demands won’t be as high and Pigott should be able to find his form again.

AFC Wimbledon will have hopes of pushing towards the play-offs this season and if Pigott can get firing then their chances will be massively boosted.

A potential permanent move?

Pigott’s contract at Leyton Orient expires next summer and there is a chance he won’t be offered a new one at the club.

If he does well for AFC Wimbledon they may well end up having the chance to sign him on a free transfer next year.

Either way this is an ideal move for Pigott as well. It will give him the chance to play consistent football and hopefully in the fourth tier score some goals which will only improve his reputation as he nears the end of his current contract.

It will be interesting to see if the experienced striker can replicate the form he has previuslt shown whilst at AFC Wimbledon and whether he can help fire the club back into League One.