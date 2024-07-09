West Brom looking to send 22-year-old on loan as free transfer swoop nears

West Brom are looking to send Josh Griffiths out on loan as a deal for Joe Wildsmith nears, according to the Express and Star

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan looks set to make some changes to his goalkeeping ranks this summer.

Reports stated on Tuesday morning that a deal to bring in Joe Wildsmith is set to be completed. He’s available for nothing after his exit from Derby County and has also been on the radar at Barnsley.

Image courtesy of: CARL RECINE/REUTERS.

That would leave four goalkeepers on the books with Alex Palmer, Ted Cann and Josh Griffiths currently contracted to the Baggies. Now though, as the Wildsmith move nears, the latter could head out temporarily.

The Express and Star states that West Brom are looking to find a new loan for 22-year-old shot-stopper Griffiths to give him more game time away from The Hawthorns.

He served as Palmer’s backup last season, making his three outings in cup competitions. Griffiths has already been out on three loans, impressing at Cheltenham Town and Portsmouth especially.