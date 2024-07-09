West Brom looking to send 22-year-old on loan as free transfer swoop nears

West Brom are looking to send Josh Griffiths out on loan as a deal for Joe Wildsmith nears, according to the Express and Star

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan looks set to make some changes to his goalkeeping ranks this summer.

Reports stated on Tuesday morning that a deal to bring in Joe Wildsmith is set to be completed. He’s available for nothing after his exit from Derby County and has also been on the radar at Barnsley.

Image courtesy of: CARL RECINE/REUTERS.

That would leave four goalkeepers on the books with Alex Palmer, Ted Cann and Josh Griffiths currently contracted to the Baggies. Now though, as the Wildsmith move nears, the latter could head out temporarily.

The Express and Star states that West Brom are looking to find a new loan for 22-year-old shot-stopper Griffiths to give him more game time away from The Hawthorns.

He served as Palmer’s backup last season, making his three outings in cup competitions. Griffiths has already been out on three loans, impressing at Cheltenham Town and Portsmouth especially.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Best for Griffiths

West Brom academy graduate Griffiths has a good amount of experience for a 22-year-old ‘keeper.

He’s proven himself in both League Two and League One and has played 13 times for the Baggies, keeping four clean sheets. However, with Palmer set to hold down the starting spot and the incoming Wildsmith likely serving as his backup, a loan is the best option for Griffiths.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Elsewhere, he’ll be able to lock down a starting spot and continue his development. A successful loan would serve as a reminder of just what he can offer in between the sticks too having spent much of last season watching on from the bench.

What will be interesting to see is just where he ends up. A Championship opportunity might be ideal but hard to come by, so perhaps a stint at the top end of League One is the next best option.

Transfer business picking up

With the goalkeeper ranks looking poised for a bit of a shuffle, it will be hoped more business can follow.

Two signings have come through the doors at The Hawthorns thus far. Midfielder Ousmane Diakite has come in on a free transfer from TSV Hartberg while versatile defender Torbjorn Heggem has been signed from Sweden.

Wildsmith would make it three for the summer while his exit would pave the way for Griffiths to become the first loan departure.

Zac Ashworth has been sold to Blackpool while all of Ethan Ingram, Nathaniel Chalobah, Yann M’Vila, Adam Reach, Matt Phillips, Erik Pieters and Martin Kelly have departed West Brom upon the expiry of their contracts.