West Brom set to sign 28-year-old goalkeeper ahead of competition

West Brom are set to secure the signing of free agent goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith, as per Alex Crook

West Brom are gearing up for another season in the Championship.

Carlos Corberan’s Baggies finished inside the top six last season but they failed to reach the play-off final. They lost to eventual winners Southampton in the semi final.

There is hope they will once again be in contention for a top six spot this season, and providing they make the right moves this summer they could go one step further this year.

Wildsmith, 28, is a free agent following his departure from Derby County earlier this summer.

He played 40 League One games for the Rams last season and kept an impressive 20 clean sheets as Paul Warne’s side finished 2nd and earned promotion to the Championship.

Barnsley were reportedly eyeing up a move for the goalkeeper this summer, however it seems it is West Brom who are set to win this race with Crook claiming a deal is all but done.

A solid addition

The 28-year-old former Sheffield Wednesday man has 64 Championship games under his belt to date in his career.

His performances last season in the third tier were top and he helped Derby County fire themselves back to the Championship.

He is a very solid option for Corberan to have in his ranks and his experience alone is handy to have in the dressing room.

It’s a big loss for Barnsley who would’ve been getting one of the top performing goalkeepers in the league last season, but ultimately West Brom can offer much higher prospects in the immediate future.

The season ahead

West Brom will want to be in and around the top six this season, and there is no real reason that can’t be the case.

Corberan is a top class coach for this level and if they recruit well this summer then they should at the minimum replicate the top six finish of last season.

The competition in the second tier is never easy though and if they want to earn promotion this time around they will need to make improvements across the board.

It will be interesting to see what moves they make between now and the end of the transfer window, and whether they can hit the ground running next month.

They begin their Championship campaign with an away trip to Loftus Road to face QPR.