Watford accept star man could leave, numerous clubs keen

Watford are growing increasingly acceptant of a potential exit for Yaser Asprilla with interest from bigger clubs expected, according to The Athletic

Watford have seen attacking midfielder Asprilla become their prized asset since joining from Colombian club Envigado in the winter of 2022.

Still only 20, Asprilla has played 86 times for the Hornets, chipping in with seven goals and 10 assists in the process. He’s also been capped by Colombia six times, netting twice and earning a place in their Copa America squad this summer.

Image courtesy of: AGUSTIN MARCARIAN/REUTERS.

The illustrious tournament is drawing to a close, and Asprilla will head back to Vicarage Road soon.

Now, with his return nearing and the summer transfer window well underway, it seems Watford are acceptant of the fact their key man could be destined for pastures new.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Championship club are expecting interest in Asprilla and if their price tag is met, he is likely to be sold. The Hornets are growing more and more accepting of this fact with bigger clubs across the world keen.

The right move?

Watford found another top prospect when signing Asprilla two-and-a-half years ago. They’ve enjoyed great success in snapping up South American starlets over the years and the Colombian looks like another who will land the club a great profit.

As The Athletic states, an ideal world would see Tom Cleverley build the side around Asprilla. He’s only going to get better, which means his value would just keep growing.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

However, it could be the sensible move to cash in now. His stock is high after his Copa America campaign and with top clubs keen, there should be good money on offer.

Those funds can be reinvested right back into the team. It would give Cleverley the money to really make an impact on the squad at Vicarage Road, shaping it to his liking ahead of a season where significant improvements are a must.

While plenty of new additions are needed, it hasn’t been the liveliest start to the summer window.

Mamadou Doumbia has arrived on a deal that was agreed and announced earlier this year. Rocco Vata looks to be an exciting addition as he comes in from Celtic, while the return of former goalkeeper Jonathan Bond was a needed addition after Ben Hamer’s exit.

Further signings are needed though, and a big sale could prompt a real upturn in business. Asprilla is the most sellable asset at Vicarage Road and with clubs keen, it could be best to cash in.

Time will tell just how the saga pans out though with the attacking midfielder yet to return from international duty.