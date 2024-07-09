Swindon Town target joins EFL side after Championship exit

Burton Albion have swooped to land the winger on a free transfer. He has penned a two-year deal with the League One side.

Bodin, 32, was on the radar of his former club Swindon Town this summer, as per the Swindon Advertiser. However, he hasn’t ended up moving back to the County Ground.

After joining the Brewers, he has told their website: “I’m really excited! I spoke to the manager about the plans going forward and the way he wants to play and ultimately that’s why I’ve decided to come here.

“I still feel that I’ve got plenty to offer at League One level and hope that I can also add some experience to the squad to help benefit the younger players.

“I spoke to Steve Seddon and Ryan Sweeney and they had great things to say about the club and everything that is going on, so after speaking to them it was a pretty easy decision to join the club.”

Bodin would have been ideal for Swindon Town but it appears the lure of staying in the third tier was too hard to turn down.

The Robins will now have to pursue other targets in his position between now and the start of the new campaign.

Bodin, who is a once-capped former Wales international, rose up through the academy of the Wiltshire outfit and scored three goals in 16 games for them as a youngster.

He had loan spells away as a teenager at Torquay United and Crewe Alexandra to get some experience under his belt.

Bodin left Swindon Town in 2012 and has since had stints at Northampton Town, Bristol Rovers and Preston North End.

Oxford United landed him in 2021 and he scored 25 goals in 102 matches for the U’s, nine of which came last term.

He helped them gain promotion to the Championship under Des Buckingham but wasn’t offered an extension.

What now?

Bodin has linked up with Burton Albion as they continue their extensive recruitment drive. They stayed up on the final day of last term.

As for Swindon Town, they are preparing for life under new manager Mark Kennedy. The ex-Lincoln City boss will be eager to put his own stamp on their squad but won’t be landing Bodin anytime soon which is a shame for them.