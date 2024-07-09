Swansea City make move for £500,000 striker, reporter claims

Swansea City have made a bid for St. Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon

Swansea City will be hoping to enjoy a vastly improved 2024/25 campaign as Luke Williams take charge of his first full season in South Wales.

New signings are a must if the Swans are to push back up the Championship table. The window has now been open for nearly a month, but no new faces have come through the doors at the Swansea.com Stadium yet.

Now though, it is claimed Swansea City have launched a move for a new striker.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon has said that the Championship side have made a bid for St. Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh. It is not said how much the Swans have offered, but there is a £500,000 release clause in his contract.

The Saints are said to ‘want the cash in full or close to it’ for a player who only signed from non-league outfit Warrington Rylands in the winter.

A player on the up

Sidibeh has been on a rapid rise in 2024 and a move to the Championship would see him reach new heights.

The 26-year-old had only ever played non-league football in the lower levels of England before a move to the Scottish Premiership in January. Warrington Rylands, CH Nomads and AFC Blackpool are among his former clubs.

However, after five goals in 15 games for St. Johnstone, all of which came in the last seven games of the season, another big step up could await Sidibeh.

Time will tell whether or not Swansea City are to come to an agreement over a deal though. A £500,000 clause is in place for good reason, so the Saints will likely want that fee met.

New talisman needed

Swansea City currently have just two strikers on the books.

Jerry Yates’ loan move to Championship rivals Derby County leaves Liam Cullen and Mykola Kukharevych as the only options at the top of the pitch. Cullen showed improvements last season but his Ukranian teammate has struggled to make a telling impact since his arrival last summer.

A proven goalscorer is needed to lead the line in South Wales. Perhaps the Swans see Sidibeh as the man for the task, but that would be a big gamble given that he was playing in the seventh-tier of English football earlier this year.

Sidibeh likely won’t be the only striker on the radar at Swansea City but as the club advance their interest with a bid, it seems their interest is genuine as they look to solve their striker shortage.