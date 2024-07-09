Sunderland hold talks with former Preston North End midfielder

Sunderland have held talks with midfielder Alan Browne over a potential free transfer this summer, as per the Sunderland Echo

Sunderland are gearing up for another season in the Championship this summer.

The Black Cats have a big summer ahead of them as they seek vast improvement on their bottom half finish last time around.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

It seems they are looking to add more experience to their young and potential-filled squad.

Browne, 29, is a free agent after leaving Deepdale earlier this month.

The versatile midfielder played 41 Championship games for Preston North End last season, scoring four and assisting four in the second tier.

He made over 400 appearances for Preston North End, stemming back to 2014.

Now, Sunderland are keen on bringing him to the Stadium of Light and have held talks over a potential move.

ADVERTISEMENT

Browne has travelled to the north east and the report states the early talks have been positive, but their is competition from other clubs in the Championship.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A solid addition

Following Corry Evans’ departure, Sunderland could do with bolstering their midfield ranks, and adding experience to their dressing room in general.

The 29-year-old has bags of second tier experience behind him with 346 appearances to his name in the second tier.

Image courtesy of: ISABEL INFANTES/REUTERS.

He has also contributed to goals for Preston North End over the years, racking up 39 Championship goals and 22 assists during his time at the club.

The Irish international is exactly what Sunderland need and it will be hoped they can get this one over the line before their competitors.

Looking ahead

Regis Le Bris is the man in charge at Sunderland now.

The former Lorient boss is about to embark in his first season as a manager in England and it will be interesting to see how he adapts to the demands of the Championship.

Sunderland finished 16th last season and another season like that would be unacceptable for the club.

The Black Cats will ultimately want to be pushing for promotion, but whether they can bridge such a big gap in one summer remains to be seen. However, they have to be seen to make clear progress on where they were last season.

There are about four weeks to go until the 2024/25 season gets underway and Sunderland’s first league outings is an away trip to Cardiff City.