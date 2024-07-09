Midfielder willing to take pay cut for Sunderland move, reporter claims

Sunderland target Alan Browne is willing to take a pay cut to join Sunderland , as per Michael Graham

Sunderland appear to be targeting more experience this summer.

The Black Cats have one of the youngest sides in the Championship and there were times last season that they felt the issues that can bring.



Whilst there is loads of potential within Sunderland’s ranks, they can lack a bit of maturity and game management and having an experienced head or two there to calm things down was definitely missed last season.

Browne, 29, played over 400 games for Preston North End before becoming a free agent earlier this month.

The central midfielder contributed to goals and assists at Deepdale and was a regular part of their team for a decade.

Sunderland were linked with a move to Browne earlier today with the Sunderland Echo claiming talks had been held.

Now, Graham has elaborated. He claims Browne is keen on a move to the north east and he is willing to take a pay cut to join Sunderland this summer.

He goes onto say Sunderland are confident of striking a deal and have subsequently scaled back their interest in fellow free agent midfielder Oliver Norwood.

To add to @Phil__Smith info on #SAFC interest in Alan Browne: Told Sunderland are very confident they’ve got him so have pulled back on Oliver Norwood interest. Browne also incredibly keen and willing to take a pay cut to join. pic.twitter.com/7vjDEhIWpO — Michael Graham (@Capt_Fishpaste) July 9, 2024

One to watch

With Sunderland seemingly leading the race for Browne and the player also keen on the transfer, this is definitely one to watch for fans this summer.



There seems little reason this deal won’t go through as things stand and it would be a great addition for Regis Le Bris and Sunderland.

The 29-year-old fits the bill perfectly for what Sunderland are missing. The recent departure of Corry Evans has emphasised the need for more experience this summer and it seems the recruitment team are looking to address those issues.

The season ahead

Sunderland finished 16th last season. The Black Cats did so after finishing inside the top six the previous season and they have to move back towards the top end of the table this time around.

Le Bris is yet to experience English football as a coach and it will be interesting to see how he adapts his style to it from the one he was known for in Ligue 1 with Lorient.

Sunderland were really poor last season, but their squad isn’t a million miles away from being ready to compete and the right, smart moves in the summer window over the next month or two would put them in a strong position for the 2024/25 season.