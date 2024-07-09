Sunderland man emerges on radar of new club in this transfer window

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has emerged on the radar of Wolves, according to a report by GiveMeSport

Sunderland could face a battle to keep hold of their number one this summer amid attention from the Premier League. He has been their first choice in the Championship over the past few years and is highly-rated by the North East outfit.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Patterson, 24, has risen up through the academy ranks of the Black Cats and has made 123 appearances for them in all competitions to date, 46 of which came last season. He also had a loan spell away as a youngster at Notts County to get some experience under his belt.

In this latest update regarding his situation by GiveMeSport, Wolves have become the latest top flight to be linked with a move for his signature. They are gearing up for another year under the guidance of former Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers midfielder Gary O’Neil.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Sunderland ace wanted by Wolves

Southampton are also said to be keen on Patterson at the moment, as per journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, whilst The Sun have reported Sheffield United are admirers.

Sunderland won’t want to lose him as he is a key member of their first-team squad.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

He broke into their team back in 2021 and hasn’t looked back since.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patterson is under contract until June 2028 so the Black Cats are under no pressure at all to cash in on him anytime soon and can wait for the right bid to arrive if they are to consider letting him leave.

The North Shields-born man penned an extension as recently as 2022 to fend off potential interest from other teams.

He was handed his debut back in 2020 in an EFL Trophy clash against Fleetwood Town and helped them win promotion from League One a couple of years ago now under former boss Tony Mowbray.

What next for Sunderland

Time will tell whether Sunderland receive a bid from Wolves for Patterson. It may depend on the future of Dan Bentley at Molinuex.

In the meantime, the Black Cats are preparing for life under new manager Regis Le Bris. He has been picked as their permanent replacement for Michael Beale following his spell in France at FC Lorient.

He will be eager to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad with some signings over the coming weeks. Sunderland have been patient with their recruitment so far.