Stoke City willing to sell midfielder, Championship clubs keen

Stoke City midfielder Josh Laurent is likely to be sold if his valuation is met with Championship and Turkish sides keen, as per The Athletic

Stoke City have had midfielder Laurent on the books since 2022, bringing him in from Reading.

The versatile 29=year-old has played 76 times for the Potters across all competitions since. In the process, he’s chipped in with eight goals and six assists while donning the captain’s armband for the vast majority of last season.

However, Laurent is now in the last year of his deal, raising questions over his future.

Now, The Athletic states that Stoke City are fielding interest in the Leytonstone-born ace. Championship rivals and clubs in Turkey are keen, and it is said that if the Potters’ valuation is met, he will likely depart this summer.

Those interested are not named, but they will have to pay a fee for Laurent as he enters the last year of his contract at the Bet365 Stadium.

On the move?

Laurent has been a Championship mainstay since making a name for himself with Shrewsbury Town. He had been with Brentford, Hartlepool United and Wigan Athletic before then but in Shropshire, the midfielder proved his abilities.

The versatility he offers and physical traits he boasts have made him an influential figure at Stoke City. Laurent has also developed into a real leader.

As such, it’s not a surprise that clubs in the Championship and overseas in Turkey are keen. With a year left on his deal, a swoop for the former QPR academy man shouldn’t break the bank.

A second-tier stay could appeal to Laurent but having spent his entire career on these shores, an opportunity in Turkey could prove tempting too as the Potters field interest in the midfielder.

Current midfield options

Stoke City boss Steven Schumacher has taken the chance to clear the decks somewhat this summer.

A number of fringe men have moved on at the end of their contracts, but the midfield area is still pretty well-stocked. Alongside Laurent are Wouter Burger, Ben Pearson, Lewis Baker, Jordan Thompson and Daniel Johnson.

If Laurent was to move on, it would be intriguing to see if the Potters sought a permanent replacement. Schumacher has used the loan market well over his managerial career to date, so that could be an option.

Should someone else depart alongside Laurent, another midfielder will almost certainly be sought. It will be intriguing to see just what Stoke look to do if he is the only exit from the midfield department though.