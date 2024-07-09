Stockport County cast eyes over free agent after Bristol Rovers departure

Stockport County are casting their eyes over Jordan Rossiter on trial following his exit from Bristol Rovers , as detailed in a report by BristolLive

Stockport County played the midfielder in their pre-season friendly clash against Chester of the National League North last weekend. However, he had to go off in the first-half due to injury.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Rossiter, 27, saw his contract at Bristol Rovers officially expire at the end of last month and is a free agent. He will be weighing up his options at this moment in time as he looks to find a club before the start of the season.

In this latest update regarding his situation by BristolLive, the Hatters have been taking a look at him on trial as they prepare for life in League One under Dave Challinor. The North West outfit won the League Two title last term and went up along with Wrexham, Mansfield Town and Crawley Town.

Stockport County eye free agent

Rossiter would give Stockport County more competition and depth in the middle of the park if they decide to hand him a deal.

The former England youth international rose up through the ranks at Liverpool and was a regular for the Premier League side at various different youth levels.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

He went on to play five times for the Reds’ first-team as a youngster and chipped in with a single goal before Rangers lured him away from Anfield.

Rossiter spent four years on the books at Ibrox and made 16 appearances for the Glasgow giants altogether, as well as having loan spells away at Bury and Fleetwood Town.

The latter snapped him up permanently under Joey Barton and he later followed his former manager to Bristol Rovers.

What next for departed Bristol Rovers man?

Rossiter’s injury record is an issue and is something that Stockport County will have to take in mind.

There is no doubt that there is a player in there based on the fact he has been with the likes of Liverpool and Rangers in the past.

He has experience of playing in the third tier with Fleetwood Town and Bristol Rovers and that would come in handy in the Hatters’ dressing room.

They have opted to sign younger players over recent times with a view to potentially selling them on down the line. This has seen the likes of Jay Mingi, Jayden Fevrier, Lewis Bate and Jack Diamond come through the entrance door at Edgeley Park, among others.