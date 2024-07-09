German talisman and more: 3 free transfer bargains Sheffield Wednesday must eye this summer

Sheffield Wednesday have already been active in the transfer market but further additions will be wanted by manager Danny Rohl.

Sheffield Wednesday are looking to make notable improvements in the 2024/25 campaign after fending off relegation to maintain their Championship status last time around.

Danny Rohl turned the tide at Hillsborough to keep them up and is now tasked with leading a bright new chapter with the Owls. Summer business will be key, and a positive start has been made.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

There are still some gaps in the squad though, and the free transfer market would be a shrewd way to plug them.

With that said, we put forward three free agent bargains Sheffield Wednesday should have their eyes on as Rohl continues his summer recruitment drive in the Steel City…

Cedric Teuchert

A statement striker signing looks to be on the radar at Hillsborough but there could be a free transfer swoop that saves the Owls a lot of money while still securing the services of an impressive goalscorer.

Rohl can put his German links to use by bringing Teuchert over to English football from his native.

The 27-year-old is available for nothing and could be a great signing for Sheffield Wednesday off the back of a good season in 2. Bundesliga. Teuchert notched 34 goals and 13 assists in 97 games for Hannover, with 12 goals and three assists coming in 28 games last time around.

Many of those outings were off the bench too, so with a regular starting role, Teuchert could be a real talisman.

Image courtesy of: CATHRIN MUELLER/RERUTERRS.

Steven Alzate

Perhaps a slightly ambitious suggestion, but midfielder Alzate is available for nothing following the expiry of his Brighton deal. Sheffield Wednesday have to bolster their ranks in the middle of the park too, so a move for the 25-year-old could be fantastic business.

Alzate has been a success in Belgian on loan at Standard Liege before and he’s got plenty of Premier League game time to his name. However, the chance to play at a sizeable club like Sheffield Wednesday under a top boss like Rohl could make for an attractive offer.

Alzate would have a clear route back to the top-flight and would be almost guaranteed a key role in the Owls starting XI.

Callum Burton

The goalkeeper department at Sheffield Wednesday looks well balanced with James Beadle back and Ben Hamer coming on board. However, with Pierce Charles’ stock on the up, it could be ideal to send him out on loan.

He’s tasted senior action with the Owls and could definitely benefit from a shot at regular minutes. That would mean a new addition is needed, which is where Callum Burton could come in.

Burton may have his eye on a starting role elsewhere having acted as a backup at Plymouth Argyle but the chance to stay in the Championship could prove tempting too. if called upon, his time covering for Michael Cooper in the 2022/23 season proved him as a worthy option as well.