Sheffield United make Premier League striker key transfer target

Sheffield United have made Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore a key transfer target, according to report from The Star

Sheffield United are in the market for a whole host of signings this summer as Chris Wilder leads a significant rebuild at Bramall Lane.

A whole host of players have moved on from the Blades upon the expiry of their contracts. And, following relegation to the Championship, further departures seem inevitable.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

As such, a busy window lays ahead of the relegated side. Free transfer additions have been the focus early on but as a takeover reportedly moves closer, it hopefully won’t be long before funds are available for transfer fees.

Now, it is claimed that one man near the top of the Sheffield United shortlist is towering talisman Kieffer Moore.

The Star states the Welshman has emerged as a key target for Wilder and co. Championship rivals Cardiff City are also keen, with Moore previously spending a fruitful stint with the Bluebirds.

The 31-year-old is down the pecking order with Bournemouth after returning from his Ipswich Town loan, where he scored seven goals in 18 games as they won promotion to the Premier League.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A proven goalscorer

Moore is much more than a physical outlet at the top of the pitch. His towering presence up top and strength makes him a real handful for defenders, but the rumoured Sheffield United target is a clinical goalscorer too.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s been prolific at Championship level and on the international stage with Wales. His return with Ipswich Town displayed once again why he can be a feared forward in the second-tier.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

The Blades are going to need a new talisman going into next season too. Rhian Brewster has found form at this level before but not in a Sheffield United shirt, while William Osula is still fairly untested.

Question marks surround the future of Benie Traore after his return from Nantes while Cameron Archer is set to head back to Aston Villa.

A proven goalscorer with Championship pedigree would be perfect, and Moore can be just that.

An upturn in business awaits?

Sheffield United have only made one addition to their ranks thus far, bringing Jamie Shackleton in on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract with Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.

The earlier mentioned takeover saga has hindered business but should that be wrapped up, it will be hoped that business picks up quickly. It’s certainly needed, with the start of the season moving closer and closer and plenty of work still to do.

A new talisman in Moore won’t be the only priority for the Blades. Centre-backs are a must while a midfielder wouldn’t go amiss amid questions over Gustavo Hamer’s future.