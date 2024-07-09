Sheffield United land £1.5m boost as striker undergoes Premier League medical

Sheffield United have seen a number of players move on upon the expiry of their contracts this summer.

Academy graduate Jebbison is among them, moving on from the Blades after six years with the club despite being offered a new deal. He came through their youth ranks before making his first-team breakthrough, also spending time out on loan with Chorley and Burton Albion.

Speculation has been rife over his next destination, but he’s now set for a Premier League return.

Writing on X, reporter Mark McAdam states that the 20-year-old striker is undergoing a medical with Bournemouth. And, despite his Sheffield United deal ending, Jebbison’s former club are set for a financial boost.

The Cherries and the Blades have come to an agreement over a £1.5m fee, rather that letting a tribunal decide the sum.

Former Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison is currently having a Bournemouth medical.



The 20 year old left Sheff U this summer at the end of his contract.



McAdam adds in a separate post that Bournemouth have beaten Premier League rivals and clubs from the Serie A and Bundesliga to sign Jebbison.

A welcome boost

A tribunal would have meant that Sheffield United would land some sort of fee for Jebbison in the future. However, agreeing a sum with Bournemouth now makes things an awful lot more simple.

The saga won’t rumble on any further and the Blades can reinvest the money without having to wait for the fee to be determined.

Perhaps Jebbison would have stayed in an ideal world. He’s a promising young striker with the best yet to come, and he could have had a good shot at regular game time with Chris Wilder’s side back in the Championship.

However, few will dispute him for deciding to head back to the Premier League with a Bournemouth side very much on the up. The fact the Cherries have willingly paid a fee for the out of contract player suggests how much they wanted to get the deal done too.

The striker situation

A new talisman is expected to be high up on the list of Sheffield United signings this summer.

Cameron Archer is heading back to Aston Villa while Benie Traore, Rhian Brewster and William Osula haven’t really convinced that they can lead the line. As such, a new talisman or two will be sought, especially now that Jebbison’s fate looks to have been sealed.

If Wilder and co are to have any chance of fighting it out at the right end of the table next season, they’ll need a proven goalscorer who can lead the line. Someone who can back them up with a solid return wouldn’t go amiss either, so it will be intriguing to see if any of the existing options can take up that mantle.